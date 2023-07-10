Head-on collision kills Meridian man on motorcycle in Eagle after car fails to yield

An Eagle crash left a motorcycle driver dead on Sunday morning.

A 45-year-old man from California was driving a Nissan Rogue west on Idaho Highway 44, according to an Idaho State Police news release. At 10:19 a.m., while turning left onto Edgewood Lane, he failed to yield and hit a 54-year-old man from Meridian driving a motorcycle, police said.

Emergency responders transported the Meridian man by ambulance to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police had not released the names of those involved as of Sunday night.

The highway’s eastbound lanes were blocked for about three hours after the collision. Idaho State Police said they were continuing to investigate the incident.