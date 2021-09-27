Head-on collision closes Seven Mile Bridge in the Keys

Police and rescue officials in the Florida Keys closed the Seven Mile Bridge in both directions Monday afternoon following a head-on crash along the historic span.

The crash between two vehicles happened shortly after 2 p.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The collision was at mile marker 43.5, which is about halfway across the bridge.

Details of the crash were not immediately available, but there were injuries, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Lindhart, who warned drivers traveling along U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys to expect delays.

Two vehicles crashed into each other on the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

The bridge connects the Middle Keys city of Marathon to Little Duck Key in the Lower Keys.

