Head coach Bruce Boudreau's arrival helped change Canucks culture

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vancouver Canucks
    Vancouver Canucks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bruce Boudreau
    Canadian ice hockey coach

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks fell short of their preseason target to return to the Stanley Cup playoffs but a strong second half under new coach Bruce Boudreau has helped trigger a culture change that does offer promise for the club.

"That's a really good group of guys," defenceman Tyler Myers said Sunday as Canucks players gathered at Rogers Arena for their season-ending exit interviews. "We started to play the way we knew we could in the second half of the year and you can tell it brought us together."

After an 8-15-2 start cost coach Travis Green and GM Jim Benning their jobs in early December, the Canucks went 32-15-10 through their final 57 games under Boudreau. They managed to keep their playoff hopes alive until late in the season, ultimately finishing five points out of a Western Conference wild-card spot with 92 points.

"I think the better part of my game came towards the end when we were obviously playing better and winning games and it seemed like we were coming together as a team," said captain Bo Horvat, who had a personal-best 31 goals despite missing the final seven games after breaking his tibia blocking a shot. "At the end of the day, it wasn't good enough to make the playoffs.

"I think that's disappointing."

This marked the sixth time in seven seasons the Canucks failed to reach the playoffs. It came after an off-season of significant roster changes, including a trade that brought defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and forward Conor Garland.

Goaltender Thatcher Demko was named the Canucks's most valuable player after posting a 33-22-7 record, 2.72 goal-against average and .915 save percentage with one shutout. But he missed the team's final three regular-season games and said Sunday he suffered an unspecified injury about a month ago.

"I knew something was up right away, but we were kind of in the (playoff) mix there,” he said. "It was something I was trying to play through for the last little bit here."

Demko said it occurred on a “weird little play, a weird position.” He's currently working with the team's medical staff to determine the best course of off-season treatment.

The season was one of growth for two of the Canucks’ most promising young stars. Both Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson missed the start of training camp as their contracts were being negotiated and Pettersson admitted those distractions were a factor in his slow start to the year.

"Expectations were raised," he said. "I wasn't as confident."

But by season's end, both players had accumulated 68 points _ a career-high for Pettersson, who also had a personal-best 32 goals. Hughes set a club record for most points in a season by a defenceman.

The pair also took pride in their new responsibilities on the Canucks’ penalty kill, which had been among the league's worst units before Boudreau took over. They’re also starting to take on more ownership as team leaders.

"I'm still 22, (Pettersson) is 23," Hughes said. "We’re still trying to learn and get better.

"I want to win and I want our culture to keep improving and growing and our accountability to be high."

New general manager Patrik Allvin and president Jim Rutherford have plenty of work to do this summer. At the top of the list is determining Boudreau's future and addressing the contract status of restricted free-agent Brock Boeser as well as Horvat and J.T. Miller, who each have one year remaining on their current deals.

Miller, 29, finished ninth in NHL scoring with a career-high 99 points.

Boeser capped a challenging campaign with 23 goals and 46 points. He missed the first three games of the season due to injury, was added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list late in 2021 before being sidelined for five games in April with an arm injury.

"Once Bruce took over, I think I started playing my game and scoring goals and was confident again," said Boeser, who also had to deal with his father's declining health.

Boudreau finished the season with 599 career NHL wins and hopes he can register No. 600 with the Canucks next season.

"This is a great place," Boudreau said after Friday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Edmonton Oilers. "I think it's a team that’s on the rise.

"There's a lot of exciting things to come."

Boudreau and Canucks management are expected to meet with media early next week. The organization’s first-year AHL farm team, the Abbotsford Canucks, begins its best-of-three playoff series against the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2022.

Carol Schram, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Shore, Oilers use shootout to edge Canucks 3-2 in final game of regular season

    EDMONTON — Devin Shore was the lone player to score in a shootout session that went 10 players as the Edmonton Oilers managed to close out the season with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, without star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who were given a rest in advance of the playoffs. Brett Kulak and Tyson Barrie also scored for the Oilers (49-27-6) who set a new franchise record for consecutive games with a point at home, going 14-0-1 in their last 15 appearances at

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Unbeaten Montreal fighter Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse confident ahead of UFC debut

    With a UFC contract under his belt and a hamburger named after him, unbeaten Montreal welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse is already making his mark. Lainesse, with former UFC contender Patrick (The Predator) Cote in his corner, won his way into the UFC with a 97-second knockout on Dana White's Contender Series in November. Now the two look to continue their winning ways Saturday on a televised Fight Night card in Las Vegas where Lainesse (8-0-0) makes his UFC debut against American (Gifted

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Scottie Barnes provides an update on his ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reveals how close his ankle is to 100 percent, what he's learned about the postseason and how often he is carrying a basketball around.

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • NHL playoffs preview: Stakes couldn't be higher between Leafs and Lightning

    First-round series simply don't come any bigger.