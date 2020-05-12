‘Head of the Class’ Reboot in Development at HBO Max

HBO Max has given a pilot production order plus five additional scripts for a reboot of the classic 1980s ABC sitcom “Head of the Class.”

The project, which is written by Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen of “American Vandal,” would be a half-hour, multi-camera family comedy.

Here is the logline for the potential new series: “Head of the Class” is about a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.

The pilot comes from Doozer Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Pocha and Cohen also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers along with Steven Cragg and Brian Bradley.

