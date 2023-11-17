HEAD: City earns award for trail promotion efforts

By Chad Feehan

The City of Mount Pearl has won an award in recognition of a string of summer events that promoted the T’Railway running through the community.

The T’Railway Sundown Series presented a variety of attractions and performers, including live music, yoga, puppetry, face painting and fire spinning, all taking place against the backdrop of the trails’ picturesque scenery.

The Economic Developers Association of Canada accorded Mount Pearl the Marketing Canada Award, which goes to communities that succeed in their marketing efforts.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, Director of Corporate Services Cassie Pittman thanked the municipal team for taking home the award, and noted the importance of utilizing the trail, which she described as being one of the city’s best resources.

“More than the award is just the team for recognizing that we have to promote our assets,” she said. “Economic development is more than businesses, it’s also residents and attracting and retaining people to visit our city and hopefully become permanent members of our city.”

New to the area this year are a commercial kiosk and a community garden, which were officially launched in August at a Sundown Series event.

Chad Feehan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Shoreline News