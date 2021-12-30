Head-on car crash in Carmichael leaves 2 adults, 3 children seriously injured
A head-on car collision in Carmichael left five people, including three children, seriously injured Wednesday evening, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District officials said.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Kinross Road, according to Metro Fire.
All five people were taken to the hospital. Two are in critical condition, while the other three had serious injuries, officials said.
It’s unclear how the collision occurred. No additional details were released about the incident.