Head of New Brunswick public libraries resigns amid patronage accusations

FREDERICTON — The executive director of the New Brunswick Public Library Service is resigning after just five months on the job amid accusations he got the position through political patronage.

Kevin Cormier wrote a letter to library staff in which he stated he has become a distraction to the library service.

In the memo — obtained by The Canadian Press — Cormier says the attention his appointment has attracted isn't fair to the staff or the people they serve.

He says he'll be returning to the Executive Council Office as of July 13.

The Opposition Liberals say Cormier had no qualifications to run the 64 public libraries, a post that comes with a salary of up to $114,000 per year.

Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour Minister Trevor Holder had defended the hiring and denied any patronage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press