Head back to school with three months of Audible Premium Plus free with Amazon Prime Student

Students can get three months of Audible Premium Plus free with this special offer.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

  • Members of Amazon's Prime Student program can get a free three-month trial period of Audible Premium Plus through Thursday, September 29.

  • The upgraded streaming service gives you access to exclusive sales and 30% off premium selection titles, on top of thousands of books, podcasts and original content.

The school year is in full swing, but there are some back-to-school deals still on the table to help you get the most out of the new semester. One of them lets you access thrilling audiobooks and insightful podcasts totally free for a quarter of the year! If you're a member of Amazon Prime's student-focused subscription service and want to experience Audible Premium Plus, now's the time to join.

Now through Thursday, September 29, Amazon Prime Student members can get a three-month trial subscription to Audible Premium Plus for free (if they are new members of the audiobook service). Normally listed at $14.95 a month, this streaming service lets you enjoy unlimited listening to thousands of books in the Audible Plus catalog for nearly a quarter of a year without spending a single penny. After the three-month trial period, you'll be charged the normal monthly rate.

If you're new to Prime Student, you can sign-up today and get a six-month trial of the service for $7.49—that's half off its list price of $14.99. A Prime Student account gets you more than just free audiobooks, including access to Prime Video, Amazon Music Prime and more. Even better, members can get six months free of LinkedIn Premium (from $29.99 a month) to get a jump on job hunting and free food delivery through Grubhub.

While we haven't tried Audible Premium Plus, our tester found the standard service of Audible to be "a real treat." When you sign up, you'll get access to not only a collection of Audible original content, audiobooks and podcasts, but also sleep tracks and meditation programs to help you relax even more. You can listen to your curated collection on your laptop, tablet, Kindle, smartphone or any other device compatible with the Audible app. If you want to read or listen to something not included in the collection, your Audible Premium Plus membership earns you one credit a month to redeem any audiobook or Audible Original at no charge.

Whether you're out and about or stuck working in your dorm, this streaming deal can help make the rest of the year all the more fun. Check out this amazing service and find out how good your free time can look!

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

