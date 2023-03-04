‘Get your head around’ the length of this Texas ranch for sale — because it’s massive

A sprawling ranch that has recently taken a hefty price cut is up for sale in the Lone Star State. And it’s really sprawling, comparable to the size of a small state.

“Brewster Ranch is hard to get your head around being half the size of Rhode Island with over 424,000 contiguous acres,” the listing on King Land & Water says. “It starts just 15 miles from the Gage Hotel in Marathon heading south 31 miles all the way to Black Gap Wildlife Management Area which is a stone throw away from Big Bend National Park, filled with outdoor adventures.”

The $230.2 million listing price is a huge drop from the original $413.4 million price tag.

According to the listing, the ranch is “being marketed as seven separate ranches each with their own detailed descriptions, photography, and maps.” The property went on the market originally in 2020.

Part of the reason why the property hasn’t been picked up yet is because of how some folks picture West Texas, San Antonio Express-News reports.

“People make an assumption that since it’s south of Marfa, it’s just rugged old desert,” realtor James King told San Antonio Express-News. “But this has mountains. It has pine and cottonwood trees. It has year-round, running, crystal-clear water from a segment of the San Francisco Creek. It’s like owning your own Big Bend National Park.”

King also noted that the owners hope the same person buys the entire spread so they can “keep it all together,” he said.

