Head of £5bn rural broadband upgrade exits as rollout falters

Paul Norris's is now due to step down as chief executive of Building Digital UK in September - DCMS Comms/dcms

The boss of the Government’s £5bn rural broadband upgrade is to exit amid fears the project is failing to deliver.

The Telegraph can reveal that Paul Norris, chief executive of Building Digital UK (BDUK), will step down from the arm’s-length body in September after three years.

He will be replaced by Dean Creamer, a government official who oversaw the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

It is understood that letters were sent to a wide range of industry players earlier this month announcing the changes.

Multiple sources said Mr Norris had been pushed out amid concerns about slow progress.

BDUK is overseeing the Government’s flagship £5bn project to deliver high-speed internet connections to remote areas where the costs cannot be justified commercially.

The scheme, dubbed Project Gigabit, aims to reach 85pc of the UK by the end of 2025 and nationwide coverage by 2030.

The Government’s latest update, published last month, showed 76pc of UK premises are able to access high-speed broadband, up from 6pc at the start of 2019.

But critics have taken aim at BDUK for failing to roll out internet services in the places that need them most.

A damning report published earlier this month found that only one of the 10 local authorities with the worst broadband connectivity had received funding from Project Gigabit, while 50pc of homes without access to minimum broadband speeds were still waiting for investment.

The report, commissioned by mobile internet provider National Broadband, accused the Government of instead ploughing money into densely populated areas that are much easier and cheaper to reach in a bid to reach its own targets.

The report said: “This is resulting in full-fibre connectivity being funded for properties that already benefit from perfectly good broadband performance, while properties in more rural and harder to reach areas – which are typically those suffering with the poorest current landline broadband speeds – are being excluded.

Story continues

“Such a policy is actually going to widen the digital divide, rather than help close it.”

A government spokesman said: “Our £5 billion Project Gigabit programme is on track to deliver nationwide gigabit-capable broadband by 2030 and we’ve already made £1.9 billion available – with more to be spent as we continue to get this help to communities that would otherwise miss out.

“76pc of UK homes and businesses, including Portsmouth to Penrith and Swansea to Stirling, are already benefitting from gigabit-capable connections, compared to 6pc in 2019 – a huge increase thanks to our targeted support in some of the most rural and hard to reach parts of the country.”