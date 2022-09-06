HDSB Preparing to Welcome Students Back

Halton District School Board is ready to welcome staff and students, as they return to school Tuesday September 6, 2022.

“We enter this school year full of optimism and hope to provide a learning environment where each student experiences a sense of belonging, care, and community, HDSB Education Director Curtis Ennis said. The board is home to approximately 66,000 students from Kindergarten to grade 12.

Some students in Milton will be welcomed to a new school. Rattlesnake Point Public School opens its doors to 900 students. “We’re excited to welcome students, staff, and families to this new school,” Ennis said. The 82,827 sq ft three story facility is located in south Milton. It will feature 21st century layouts, air conditioning, a double gym and 50 bike parking spaces. It includes five childcare rooms that will hold 88 students, as well as eight Kindergarten classrooms.

On the administrative side, the HDSB will welcome a new administrative team including four superintendents, and a new Associate Director of Education. HDSB has 2,955 elementary teachers, 1,400 secondary teachers, as well as 2,546 non-teaching and support staff, and over 200 principals/ vice-principals. Parents can visit this website for tips on how to transition students to the school year.

