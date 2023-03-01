HDPE Packaging Market to Rise at 2.8% CAGR during Forecast Period 2023-2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

Farmington, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global HDPE Packaging Market Is Expected To Grow From USD 74.0 Billion In 2022 To 2030 At A CAGR Of 2.8% During The Forecast Period. HDPE stands for "high density polyethylene." It is a material that is made from oil. It is often sold as a product in bags, boxes, bottles, vials, crates, cases, and films. Also, it can be soft or hard, based on what you need it for. HDPE packaging is also cheap, strong, stiff, immune to chemicals, easy to shape, and lasts a long time. Because of these benefits, it is the most common type of plastic and is in high demand in many companies. It can be used by the chemical, pharmaceutical, food and drink, and retail companies.

The HDPE packaging market is growing quickly because many businesses need HDPE boxes and films. HDPE is better than LDPE and polypropylene because it is cheap, strong, and light. Both the medical goods business and the beverage business use HDPE bottles.

HDPE Packaging Market Recent Developments:

In October 2020 , Berry Global launched a new Divinity HDPE 2-inch clamshell tube closure to match the tube for sustainable mono-substrate packaging. With this launch, the company will meet its sustainability goals for recyclability

In September 2020 , Neopac launched the first recyclable PE-based monomaterial tube with an HDPE flap. Neotube is ideal for food, health & beauty and pharmaceutical packaging applications. The launch will help the company expand its product portfolio.

In September 2020, Berry Global Group, Inc. partnered with Bhoomi to launch a 100% sugarcane bottle of its cold-pressed sugarcane water elixir. Bhoomi bottles are widely recyclable and made from Braskem's I'm Green™ certified material. The launch will help both companies deliver environmental benefits, including significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, elimination of fossil fuel consumption and reduction in water consumption.

Market Dynamics:

The HDPE packaging market is driven by the increasing demand for household products, the convenience of shipping and handling, and the recent technological developments that can be used to create innovative designs and aesthetics to attract consumers.

Factors restraining the HDPE packaging market include potential for product contamination, availability of alternatives such as low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), fluctuations in raw material prices, and potential for side effects of using packaging materials with HDPE products are harmful to the human body.

Regional Outlook:

In North America, the United States is the biggest market for HDPE packing. The high demand in this area is because HDPE packaging is being used more and more in the food and beverage, automotive and transportation, pharmaceutical and chemical, and other industries. Mexico and Canada are also important markets for HDPE packaging, giving global players in this market a lot of possibilities.

Latin America: Brazil has a lot of the world's total capacity because it has a lot of well-established manufacturers and is fully backed by raw material suppliers like Braskem S/A, which is based in So Paulo. (Brazil). Brazil is also one of the top economies in the world because it has a lot of natural resources, such as oil and natural gas. This makes more people in the area want to buy HDPE packing.

Europe: Western and Eastern Europe are the largest markets for HDPE packaging in terms of income. This is because people in these areas are buying more food and drinks. Also, foreign companies have put a lot of money into developing countries like Hungary and Poland, which has led to a high demand for HDPE packaging in many industries, including the car and transportation industries.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 2.8% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 74.0 Billion By Type Bags and Pouches

Bottles and Vials

Crates and Containers

Films

Others By Applications Beverage Industry

Consumer Goods Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry By Companies Avance Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, JN medsys, Merck KGAA, Precigenome LLC, QIAGEN N.V, STILLA TECHNOLOGIES, sysmex corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Formulatrix, Promega, and Others. Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

HDPE Packaging Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Amcor, Bemis, Berry Plastics, Sealed Air, Sonoco, And Others, and Others.

HDPE Packaging Market by Types:

Bags and Pouches

Bottles and Vials

Crates and Containers

Films

Others

HDPE Packaging Market by Applications:

Beverage Industry

Consumer Goods Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

