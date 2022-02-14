HDI Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results Conference Call Notification
LANGLEY, BC, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ("HDI" or the "Company") (TSX: HDI) today announced that it will report its 2021 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Monday, March 14, 2022 before the markets open.
The Company will host a conference call on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 8:00 am Pacific (11:00 am Eastern) during which Rob Brown, Chief Executive Officer, and Faiz Karmally, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's financial performance for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.
Conference Call Details
Date:
Monday, March 14, 2022
Time:
11:00 a.m. ET
Conference Call:
Toll Free Dial-In Number
(888) 204-4368
Dial-In Number (GTA)
(647) 794-4605
Replay:
Available through March 21, 2022
Replay Access:
Toll Free Dial-In-Number
(888) 203-1112
Dial-In Number (GTA)
(647) 436-0148
Passcode
1829067
About HDI
HDI is one of North America's largest distributors of architectural grade building and millwork products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction industries. The Company currently operates a network in North America of 89 distribution facilities.
SOURCE Hardwoods Distribution Inc.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/14/c1841.html