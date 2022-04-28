HDI First Quarter Results Conference Call Notification

LANGLEY, BC, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ("HDI" or the "Company") (TSX: HDI) today announced that it will report its 2022 first quarter results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 after the markets close.

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 8:00 am Pacific (11:00 am Eastern) during which Rob Brown, Chief Executive Officer, and Faiz Karmally, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's financial performance for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Conference Call Details

Date: Friday, May 13, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. ET Conference Call: Toll Free Dial-In Number 888) 204-4368

Dial-In Number (GTA) (647) 794-4605

• Please dial in at least five minutes before the call begins Replay: Available through May 20, 2022 Replay Access: Toll Free Dial-In Number (888) 203-1112

Dial-In Number (GTA) (647) 436-0148

Passcode 1161093

About HDI

HDI is one of North America's largest suppliers of specialty building products to fabricators, home centers and builders servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end-markets. The Company currently operates a network in North America of 86 distribution facilities in the United States and Canada. HDI's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "HDI".

SOURCE Hardwoods Distribution Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/28/c4557.html