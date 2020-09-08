HDI Announces Program Highlights for Upcoming Service Management World

Virtual Event Takes Place November 17th & 18th

Registration is Free Through Friday, September 11th

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise, is pleased to announce program highlights, case studies and notable speakers for its upcoming Service Management World , taking place virtually November 17th & 18th with pre-event Training November 10th – 12th.

“Right now, the service and support industry is going through a significant transformation as many companies now support the majority of their workforce remotely,” said Joy Sobhani, Group Event Director at HDI. “It’s more important than ever that we bring the community together to share experiences, best practices and lessons learned so that we can move forward together during these unprecedented times.”

Case studies presented at Service Management World are led by organizations who overcame considerable challenges to improve business process and streamline operations. Representatives from these organizations will share best practices and insights on topics like:

USAA's Service Desk Transformation: World-Class Internal Support World-Class External Support Matthew Metzinger, USAA and Doug Rabold, HCL America

The Long Road to Operational Excellence: OneMain's Transformational Journey Sam Chatman, OneMain Financial

Defining "Good" for IT Ecosystem Event Monitoring Jay Nesselroad, WorldPay

Making an Award-Winning Portal the Worcester Polytechnic Institute Way Chris Chagnon and Ryan LaMarche, Worcester Polytechnic Institute



Other notable speakers presenting across five learning tracks include David Cannon (Nfiniti3), Donna Knapp (ITSM Academy), Vicki Rogers (Georgia Tech), Greg Sanker (State of Oregon), Julie Mohr (JulieLMohr.com), Doug Tedder (Tedder Consulting), Ken Wendle (Edify ITSM, Inc.) and Akshay Anand (AXELOS Global Best Practice).

Attendees of the virtual event will also have access to top solution providers showcasing the latest technology and solutions that are streamlining the service and support industry. The event platform will provide a virtual environment where attendees can network with exhibitors and compare the products and services that their organizations need in order to advance their business strategy.

To learn more about #SMWorld 2020 and to register for the event, visit https://www.smworld.com .

About HDI

For thirty years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at https://www.thinkhdi.com . HDI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month.

Media Contact:

Briana Pontremoli

briana.pontremoli@informa.com





