BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin denies cheating in triathlon by 'drafting'

BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin has denied accusations of ‘cheating’ during a prestigious triathlon.

Competing in the Slateman event in Snowdonia, Minchin, 49, was accused of ‘drafting’, by allowing a fellow competitor to cycle inches in front of her, which cuts wind resistance.

A source complained to The Sun, saying: ‘It’s a hard race. During the cycling I feel like I’m dying. Louise is making out she’s done this super-duper thing and it makes me mad. She’s lied to people a little bit.’

But Minchin reportedly dismissed those claims, saying, ‘I didn’t really (cheat) because I didn’t know she was going to be there. I know I had a draft, and I know how it looks, but I didn’t cheat as it’s not like I cheated to win.’

Louise Minchin has denied she cheated during a triathlon

Accused: The BBC Breakfast’s triathlon controversy was The Sun’s front page story on Wednesday. (The Sun)

Awkward: The BBC Breakfast host did a ‘paper review’ on Wednesday morning in which she was one of the front page stories. (BBC)

There was further awkwardness for the BBC star on Wednesday morning, when she had to carry out BBC Breakfast’s ‘paper review’ with herself as one of the front page stories.

But the host, fronting the program alongside Charlie Stayt, insisted she has ‘no case to answer’.

She added: ‘There’s a story about me in the Sun about an incident at a race on Sunday in which I was talked to about (sic) with British Triathlon who say I have no case to answer.’

‘No case to answer’: The BBC star pictured in January. (Rex)

The cycling was part of a gruelling race in Wales, which featured a 1,000m open water swim, a 32-mile road ride and a 6.8-mile run through slate quarries.

It is claimed Samantha Gardiner – an age group triathlete with the British team – rode close to Minchin for around six miles.

According to research, drafting can save the second cyclist up to 40 per cent of their energy and cut wind resistance by more than 25 per cent.