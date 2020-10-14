This HD projector is down to just $59 for Prime Day 2020

If you love the idea of creating a Full HD movie screen out of any wall or ceiling, you should snag this last-minute Prime Day deal before it disappears at midnight. The

, originally priced at $129, falls to $59 at Amazon for Prime Day. That’s a whopping $7o in savings. And you’ll get free one-day shipping, so you can get started right away if you have a compatible device. This projector makes an ideal quarantine holiday gift, but you have to buy now in order to take advantage of the Prime Day discount as the markdown event comes to an end tonight.



The LC350 projector supports multiple inputs, including HDMI, USB, VGA, Micro SD, and RCA AV interfaces. That means you’ll be able to connect your laptop, PS4/PS3, or smartphone as long as you have the right cable. It’s also compatible with Chromecast and other streaming sticks. Note that if you’re using an iPhone, you’ll need an official Apple Lightning to HDMI MFI adapter. This 55-watt projector provides 4,500 Lumens of light and has a 2000:1 contrast ratio, which means you should get a clear picture even with some ambient light in the room. For the best picture, however, you’ll want it to be as dark as possible. The maximum display size is 180 inches with a 16:9/4:3 aspect ratio. You’ll get great sound as well, since this projector has dual speakers and a cooling system that reduces fan noise by 50%.

Many of the home theater projectors at this price point aren’t powerful enough for a true home theater experience, but reviewers say this one provides an impressive picture and sound quality that makes it ideal for watching movies. The LC350 received an average rating of 4.4/5 stars from more than 4,000 Amazon customer reviewers. Check out the pictures from customers, which depict the quality of the projector in different light environments.

If this projector doesn’t quite meet your needs, you should check out our other Prime Day projector deals. But if an HD home theater projector with great picture and sound quality sounds good to you, act fast. At $70 reduced from $129, you’ll be saving 54% on the LC350. This last-minute sale price ends with Prime Day, so you have to get the projector before midnight if you want to save big.





