HCK Capital Group Berhad Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: EPS: RM0.003 (vs RM0.001 in 3Q 2021)

HCK Capital Group Berhad (KLSE:HCK) Third Quarter 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM33.8m (up 50% from 3Q 2021).

  • Net income: RM1.16m (up 146% from 3Q 2021).

  • Profit margin: 3.4% (up from 2.1% in 3Q 2021). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: RM0.003 (up from RM0.001 in 3Q 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

HCK Capital Group Berhad's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - HCK Capital Group Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

