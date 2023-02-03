HCI Group to Present at Bank of America 2023 Financial Services Conference

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, will present at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference in New York in February 2023.

HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel is scheduled to participate on a panel on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 12:50 p.m. Eastern time. Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on February 14 and 15.

For additional information, please see the HCI Group investor website or contact Gateway Group at HCI@gatewayir.com.

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that is expanding nationwide to provide homeowners insurance. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Company Contact:
Simon Rosenberg
HCI Group, Inc.
Tel (813) 405-5261
srosenberg@hcigroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel (949) 574-3860
HCI@gatewayir.com


