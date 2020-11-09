HCI EQUITY PARTNERS SELECTS TREYA PARTNERS AS PREFERRED SERVICE PROVIDER

Treya Partners to provide cross portfolio procurement value creation for HCI Equity Partners

View photos HCI Equity Partners Logo More





HCI Equity Partners Logo

View photos Treya Partners Logo More





Treya Partners Logo

San Francisco, CA, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Equity Partners has selected Treya Partners as their preferred service provider for procurement value creation. HCI Equity Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder owned manufacturing, service and distribution companies. HCI is partnering with Treya Partners to implement Treya’s Managed Portfolio Procurement (MPP) program to drive cost reduction through strategic sourcing, monitoring of savings & compliance, managing volume leveraged vendor contracts, and moderating procurement best practices roundtables.

Established in 2006, Treya Partners is one of North America’s leading procurement consulting firms for private equity. Treya Partners has worked with over 45 private equity firms on various procurement value creation initiatives including due diligence support, cross portfolio GPO and direct contract management, and pre-exit spend optimization. Treya’s MPP program was launched in 2019 in response to their private equity firm client’s requests for a holistic managed program. MPP program is a 5-prong approach to procurement value creation - Spend Analytics/Spend Cube, GPO contract implementation, PE-level direct contract implementation, CFO/CPO roundtables, and strategic sourcing.

Shaun Chambers, Treya’s Managing Director, stated, “Treya Partners is extremely excited to be selected as HCI Equity Partners preferred service provider. HCI and their portfolio companies have done excellent work in many spend categories. We look forward to putting additional resources into existing efforts and to launching initiatives in new categories to increase efficiencies and improve EBITDA.”

Dave Venker, HCI Equity Vice President of Portfolio Operations, commented, “Treya Partners provides horsepower and expertise to ensure we are maximizing value in all key spend categories and has created a program that is sustainable and scalable to support current and future portfolio company requirements.”

About Treya Partners

Treya Partners is a management consulting firm specializing in procurement value creation, strategic sourcing, and spend management advisory services for Private Equity. Treya was established in 2006 by a seasoned group of supply management professionals and has served hundreds of PE-owed companies across a broad range of industry sectors including manufacturing, distribution, retail, financial services, life sciences, healthcare, and technology. Treya delivers meaningful EBITDA improvements from indirect (SG&A) and CoGS categories in addition to implementing transformative procurement projects. For further information, visit Treya Partners online at https://www.treyapartners.com.

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder owned manufacturing, service and distribution companies. HCI builds solid partnerships with company owners and management teams to develop and execute growth strategies. For more information, visit HCI Equity Partners at www.hciequity.com.

Attachments

CONTACT: Shaun Chambers Treya Partners 1-703-731-6495 shaun.chambers@treyapartners.com



