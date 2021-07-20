HCA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ HCA Holdings Inc. (HCA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.45 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $4.36. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.17 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $14.44 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.61 billion.

HCA expects full-year earnings to be $16.30 to $17.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $57 billion to $58 billion.

HCA shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCA

