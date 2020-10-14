HC Seeks Govt Stand on Pleas By Same-Sex Couples Seeking Marriage

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 14 October, sought Centre’s response on separate pleas by two same-sex couples.

One of the couples is seeking to get married under the Special Marriage Act (SMA) while the other is seeking registration of their wedding in the US under the Foreign Marriage Act (FMA).

A bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Asha Menon, during the hearing, said it has “no doubts regarding maintainability of the petitions, but wanted answers to certain doubts,” reported The Hindu.

The Bench said that statutes SMA and FMA do not provide for what was marriage.

Also Read: Legalising Same-Sex Marriage: Time to Look Beyond Gender Binaries

The bench issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi government, seeking their answer on the plea by two women seeking to get married under the SMA.

While another notice was sent to Centre and Consulate General of India in New York by two men who got married in the US but were denied registration of their marriage under the FMA, reported PTI.

The court also stated that marriage is not defined under the SMA and FMA and everyone interprets what marriage is according to the customary laws, reported NDTV.

The hearing on both matters has been listed for 8 January 2021.

Also Read: Our Culture Doesn’t Recognise Same-Sex Marriage: Govt to Delhi HC

(With inputs from Hindu and NDTV)

. Read more on Gender by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouHC Seeks Govt Stand on Pleas By Same-Sex Couples Seeking Marriage . Read more on Gender by The Quint.