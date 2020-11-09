HC notice on Delhi govt's application to vacate stay on DU student fund issue

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notices to 12 colleges and the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) on an application filed by the Delhi government to vacate its stay on an order related to paying salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff of these colleges from the Student Society Fund.

A single-judge bench of Justice Jyoti Singh also refused to lift its order and said it will decide the Delhi government application after hearing all the parties. Thereafter, the court listed the matter for further hearing on December 15.

Earlier, the High Court had stayed the Delhi government's decision by which it had directed for the payment of outstanding salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff of the 12 colleges, which are 100 per cent funded by the Government of NCT Delhi, from the Student Society fund.

The Delhi government had later filed an application seeking to vacate the stay.

The High Court had issued the order on DUSU's plea seeking quashing of the government order stating that Directorate of Higher Education has directed the 12 colleges to exhaust and utilize the funds gathered by the Students with respect to the Students Society Fund (SSF) maintained by the respective colleges for and by the students.

Advocate Jivesh Tiwari, appearing for the DUSU, submitted that the order passed by the Delhi government has led to the violation of the guidelines that are followed for the functioning of such Colleges and the Delhi University Rules are not accorded therein aggrieving numerous faculty members and students collectively. Advocate Akanksha Kaul, appearing for the Delhi University, had also supported the stand of the petitioner.

The 12 colleges include Acharya Narendra Dev College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya Women's College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Maharaja Agrasen College, Maharshi Valmiki College of Education, and Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women. (ANI)