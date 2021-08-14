HBO's The White Lotus finally arrives in the UK very soon

Photo credit: HBO

HBO's The White Lotus seems to have got everybody talking and now the dark comedy drama starring Legally Blonde legend Jennifer Coolidge will finally be arriving in the UK.

The sharp social satire from Enlightened and School of Rock writer Mike White, is set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort and follows the holidays of its mostly white privileged hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise.

Escapism it is not though, as with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture perfect travellers, the hotel's cheerful employees, and the idyllic locale itself.

The series will be launching on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Monday, August 16.

The cast includes Coolidge, True Detective's Alexandra Daddario, Dirty John's Connie Britton, Divorce's Molly Shannon, Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett, Natasha Rothwell, Modern Family's Steve Zahn and Lukas Gage.

Creator and director White wrote the part of Tanya McQuoid especially for Coolidge, with the American Pie actress recently revealing to Collider:"Isn't that funny, when someone writes a part and they go, 'I had you in mind, Jennifer. I feel like this is very much you.' And then, it's someone mentally unstable and very insecure, and you're like, 'Gosh, is this flattering? Is this someone just making fun of you?'

"It was a great thing to play, whether Mike [White] had good intentions or whatever he thought. It was a really fun part to play."

The show has been such a huge success in the US that HBO has already confirmed a second season.

Francesca Orsi, HBO's executive vice president of programming said in a statement: "Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it's the talk of the town.

"We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us."

