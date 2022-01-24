How HBO's dreary 'Gilded Age' fails the tumultuous era it depicts

Robert Lloyd
·9 min read

In HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” Julian “Downton Abbey” Fellowes transfers his interest in rich people and the people who serve them from early 20th century England to late 19th century New York. Once again, it’s an upstairs-downstairs, extravagantly dressed soap opera set against a background of social change, as a self-styled aristocracy enamored of its own blood clashes with modernity, including a younger generation less interested in their parents’ way of doing things.

Louisa Jacobson (the third actress daughter of Meryl Streep) plays Marian, whom we meet in rural Pennsylvania, learning that all that's left of her late father’s estate is $30. Having nowhere to live and nothing to live on, or any evident skills or prospects, she heads to New York City and the protection of her aunts Agnes (Christine Baranski) and Ada (Cynthia Nixon), from whom she has been estranged. (It’s like “Cold Comfort Farm” in reverse.) Setting off, her purse, money and tickets are stolen; she is lent train fare by Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), a Black woman from Brooklyn whose business in Doylestown, Pa., is left an undiscussed mystery through the five episodes (of nine) out for review.

The narrative convenience of a storm shutting down ferry service to Brooklyn, combined with Marian’s indebtedness and good soul and the fact that for some reason Peggy is loath to return to her parents’ house, brings them together to her aunts’ Fifth Avenue mansion. Here, having displayed excellent penmanship, knowledge of shorthand and an educational pedigree, Peggy — who wants to be a writer, like Jo in “Little Women” — becomes the secretary of Aunt Agnes, a widow whose riches, Agnes likes to point out to Ada, were “not achieved at no cost to myself,” while Ada was allowed to lead “the pure and tranquil life of a spinster.”

Across the way, at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 61st Street — much to the annoyance of Aunt Agnes but to the interest of Aunt Ada — the scaffolding is coming down on the just-completed mansion of the Russells, who represent “new people,” which is to say money. (“We only receive the old people in this house, not the new,” says Agnes, who is proud of her pre-Revolutionary roots.) George Russell (Morgan Spector), the very picture of a “robber baron,” if an unusually handsome one, is in railroads. The house, “big enough to be splendid without being oppressive” — and less ostentatious than some of the era’s actual Fifth Avenue mansions — is the closely overseen work of his wife, Bertha (Carrie Coon), and putatively designed by the historical Stanford White. Bertha hopes her home, if you can call it that, will be the portal through which she gains entrance to the city’s social inner circle.

Clearly Fellowes has done research — indeed, it tends to lay on top of the story, like chocolate sprinkles, rather than being baked into the cake itself — but research doesn’t automatically translate into drama. For whatever combination of script, production, direction and performance, of mannerly expressions and dialogue that avoids contractions, “The Gilded Age” feels remarkably inert, even dreary, for a story set in America’s most exciting city in a period of turmoil. (There are plenty of documentaries and lectures on the era to be found online, many of which are more stimulating than this reconstruction.)

A smorgasbord of contemporary practices, mores and historical tidbits is duly served: political graft and stock manipulation; charity as a way to buy favor; croquet and badminton at Newport; fashionable French chef; tenement scene; Broadway pronounced with the accent on “way”; the question of whether the new opera house supported by the new people will displace the old people’s venerable Academy of Music — an issue, I note, raised in the second paragraph of Edith Wharton’s “The Age of Innocence.” (You can almost smell the yellow highlighter.) Indeed, there are times when “The Gilded Age” feels like fan service — to Martin Scorsese’s film of Wharton’s book. Real people from history include Black newspaper editor T. Thomas Fortune (Sullivan Jones), American Red Cross founder Clara Barton (Linda Emond); social gatekeeper Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy), and her gatekeeper Ward McAllister (Nathan Lane), who came up with the whole awful notion of “the 400,” fancy people who would not be uncomfortable in one another’s presence.

If it is not quite fair to view “The Gilded Age” through the lens of “Downton Abbey,” it’s also difficult not to. (There are similarities as well to Fellowes’ more sprightly 2020 limited series “Belgravia,” based on his own novel, about the meeting of merchant and aristocratic classes in early 19th century London.) As a dispenser of arch commentary, throwing in her lot with a more genteel, ordered past — to which Fellowes, a Conservative member of the House of Lords, generally seems sympathetic — Aunt Agnes is very much the successor to Maggie Smith’s Dowager Countess in “Downton Abbey,” but less funny. Not that “The Gilded Age” has any sort of responsibility to be funny, but humor is part of what made “Downton Abbey” so watchable, and even when characters say things that are supposed to be witty, they often fall flat.

Another reason “Downton Abbey” worked so well is that it is a big show painted on a small canvas; various intrusions of history notwithstanding, it is parochial and provincial and intimate, like a Jane Austen novel, centered on a single family and its retainers. “The Gilded Age,” perhaps appropriately to the style of those times, is overcrowded — two houses, unalike in dignity, separated by an unpaved stretch of 61st Street, each with its family, relations and staff (neither has much in the way of friends). As a result, many of its storylines are rendered in shorthand, with characters who seem created more as historical bullet points — to express a type, or an opinion — than as fully fledged individuals.

Similarly, the relationship between Marian and Peggy, unusual enough within its historical context, might lead a viewer to wonder why it is not more commented upon. Racial matters are treated for the most part superficially or predictably, as when Peggy meets with the editor of a white publication, before the series passes on to other matters.

To be fair, Fellowes does attempt to give his main characters some breadth — something like two and a half dimensions. Aunt Agnes is old-fashioned but takes Peggy into her household without a second thought; she reserves her prejudice for the nouveau riche. Ada appears to be woolly-headed and childish, but she is also the series’ main voice of what a modern audience would consider wisdom, and the fact that one feels she is in constant danger of being hurt makes her easy to invest in emotionally. George Russell is professionally ruthless but a more relaxed parent than his wife, whom he loves, and whose social ambitions he indulges; Spector, with the look of a John Singer Sargent portrait having left its frame, plays him as a leading man.

As for Bertha, beyond her being rejected out of hand as a “potato digger’s daughter” and a little hurt by people whom she does not like but whose club she seeks to join, there is little sympathetic in her character; if not quite a villainess, she’s essentially without soul and often unpleasant, and although she’s one of the few figures here driven by an unrealized ambition, it’s difficult to care whether she attains it. (Will anyone come to the big ball Bertha throws to inaugurate her Fifth Avenue palace? You already know the answer.) “I’ll never give up! And I promise you this, I’ll make them sorry one day,” Bertha declares after a major disappointment, sounding a lot like Scarlett O’Hara on the steps of Tara.

The clash of one class of wealthy snobs and another class of wealthy snobs hardly merits choosing a side, and many of the younger (and poorer) characters — including Agnes’ scheming son (Blake Ruston), the Russells' daughter (Taissa Farmiga) and Bertha’s ambitious lady’s maid (Kelley Curran) — are simply not original or vibrant enough to involve us in their fates.

Marian, for her part, has been given few aspirations, other than “to be busy, to be needed, to be in a hurry.” “Unlike you,” she tells Peggy, “I don’t have any burning talent yearning to be free,” her phraseology miraculously anticipating by a year the composition of Emma Lazarus’ “The New Colossus,” later associated with the Statue of Liberty — whose torch-bearing hand, placed in Madison Square Park as a sort of a fundraising teaser, Marian will visit.

The main question surrounding her is whether she’ll accept the advances of Tom Raikes (Thomas Cocquerel), a lawyer from back home who turns up in New York, or whether something will get going with Larry Russell (Harry Richardson), the new-money rich kid across the street, whom she meets cute over a runaway dog. (Neither would be acceptable to Agnes.) This may be an accurate enough reflection of a woman in her time and place but it doesn’t much do for a heroine in a television drama.

Obviously, in a show this big and expensive there are performances and scenes that work. Simon Jones makes an impression as the aunts’ butler, as does Jeanne Tripplehorn as a woman even more frowned upon than Bertha. One passage in which Marian discovers she has been naive about Peggy’s home life is quite effective, and leads to a momentary rift between them; as with much else in the series, one wonders whether it will develop into anything, but it is lost in the ceaseless shuffle, like an individual in a New York crowd scene.

But whatever is or is not going on with the characters, the show is always nice to look at; there is always some hat or gown to please the eye, some specially constructed or authentically Victorian block of buildings to admire. (Troy, N.Y., provided much of the latter.) A view from New Jersey across the water toward Manhattan, with a storm rolling in, looks more painted than photographed — well, after all, it is — and is very beautiful.

With four episodes left unseen, it’s not impossible that things will shift into higher gear. There are hints of plots and secrets among the domestics. Though we will finally meet Peggy’s mother (Audra McDonald) and father (John Douglas Thompson), there are boxes still to open there. Bullet points might bloom into involving stories, worn plots twist in unexpected ways and things get, if not thrilling, at least interesting.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Kilde extends WCup downhill dominance with Kitzbühel win

    KITZBÜHEL, Austria — When Aleksander Aamodt Kilde flipped through the photos on his phone Friday, just hours before one of the main World Cup downhills of the season, he got a dramatic reminder of his situation a year ago. The Norwegian skier saw himself leaning on crutches on the balcony of his apartment in Innsbruck, Austria, days after surgery on a ruptured ACL in his right knee. “It’s quite a big difference now," said Kilde after winning Friday's downhill. “It’s always been a dream for me to

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Winnipeg Jets place Nikolaj Ehlers on injured reserve after knee-on-knee hit

    NASHVILLE — Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on injured reserve after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Washington defenceman Dmitry Orlov. The incident, which didn't result in a penalty, occurred late in the third period of Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals. Ehlers, who is tied for third on the Jets with 25 points, had to be helped off the ice. Orlov was subsequently suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday. The Jets visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday before

  • Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

    BROD, Kosovo (AP) — Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games after she met the qualifying standard during races held in Italy. “I really didn’t expect it would happen this early," Kryeziu told The Associated Press. "It was one of my biggest goals. It was one of my dreams and now all is becoming reality.” Not that it's been easy, she said,

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Anunoby, Siakam & Barnes telepathy key to Raptors' success

    The Toronto Raptors' big-ball philosophy has been largely successful this season. When it comes to their offence, the trio of OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes executing in their mismatch hunting is vital to unlocking the Raptors' offence.

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Beijing Olympic Committee lowers threshold for producing negative COVID-19 test

    The Beijing Olympic Committee and Chinese authorities are lowering the threshold for producing a negative test for any participant arriving at the Games, dropping the cycle threshold (Ct) value from 40 to 35. A communication by Beijing 2022 was sent out Sunday explaining the change. The lower value makes it easier for participants to produce a negative test, especially if previously infected. This comes 48 hours after the higher threshold value was questioned. The higher the Ct value, the less i

  • Fenton, Williams inactive for Chiefs against Bills

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs were missing backup cornerback Rashad Fenton and running back Darrel Williams against the Bills on Sunday night in a matchup of relatively healthy teams in the divisional round of the playoffs. Fenton hurt his back during pregame warmups last week and was not expected to play against Buffalo, while Williams has been dealing with a toe injury that limited him in the Chiefs' 42-21 wild-card win over the Steelers. That's where the injury list ends for the rematch

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Jokic scores 34 points, Nuggets beat Pistons 117-111

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 34 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Detroit Pistons 117-111 Sunday night. Jokic also had nine rebounds and eight assists, just missing a fifth straight triple double. Will Barton had 14 points and Aaron Gordon added 13 points for the Nuggets, who went 4-2 on a six-game homestand. Isaiah Stewart, Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph and Trey Lyles each scored 18 points for the Pistons, who have lost fou

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba