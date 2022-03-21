HBO’s ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Lovecraft Country’ Take Top TV Honors at Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

The Guild of Music Supervisors held its 12th annual awards ceremony virtually on March 20.

Recognizing those who excel at the craft of music supervision in film, television, documentaries, games, advertising and trailers, the night’s big winners included HBO’s “The White Lotus,” supervised by Janet Lopez, who gave an impassioned acceptance speech, thanking the music makers of Hawaii for taking her call, and Liza Richardson for “Lovecraft Country” season 1. The Netflix film “Tick, Tick… Boom!,” supervised by Steven Gizicki, took home the prize for film budgeted over $25 million. Mandi Collier won twice for her work on “Sylie’s Love & Zola,” and “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto,” by Lin-Manuel Miranda and sung by Sebastian Yatra (and nominated for an Academy Award), won for best song written and/or recorded for a film.

Receiving special honors were Diane Warren (the Icon Award), for her numerous songs to soundtrack major films, and Mitchell Leib (Legacy Award). The two presented each other with their respective awards.

Presenters included Javier Bardem, Jessica Chastain, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Ryan Tedder, Marlon Wayans, Dave Burd (aka Lil Dicky), Rickey Minor, Rufus Wainwright, Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman, Laura Karpman, Glen Hansard and Steve Burns. Artists who performed included Bahari (“Savage”), Goapele (“Look At Us” from “Homecoming”) and Aloe Blacc (“Somehow You Do,” written by Warren).

The Guild of Music Supervisors was founded in 2010 and, in addition to its annual awards, hosts a number of networking and educational events. Among them is the info-packed State of Music in Media Conference.

See below for the complete Guild of Music Supervisors Awards winners list:

FILM

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million

Steven Gizicki – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $25 Million

Julianne Jordan, Justine von Winterfeldt – Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $10 Million

Mandi Collier, Frankie Pine – Sylvie’s Love

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $5 Million

Mandi Collier, Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg – Zola

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto

Songwriter: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Performer: Sebastián Yatra

Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall

TELEVISION

Best Music Supervision – Television Drama

Liza Richardson – Lovecraft Country – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical

Janet Lopez – The White Lotus – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Reality Television

Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Eric Medina – Sweet Life: Los Angeles – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Television Movie

Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington – To All The Boys: Always And Forever

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television

Title: “F*** The Pain Away”

Songwriter: Merrill Nisker (aka Peaches)

Performers: The Moordale Singers and Oli Julian

Program: Sex Education

Episodes 302 and 307

Music Supervisor: Matt Biffa

DOCUMENTARIES

Best Music Supervision for a Documentary

Angela Asistio – Val

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries

Aminé Ramer – HBO Music Box Series: “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage,” “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss,” “DMX: Don’t Try To Understand,” “Jagged,” “Listening to Kenny G”

TRAILERS

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer

Toddrick Spalding – King Richard

ADVERTISING

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)

Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – “iPhone 12 – Fumble”

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)

Jonathan Hecht, Sarah Tembeckjian – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, The Trombone Shorty Foundation – “Rise And Shine”

VIDEO GAMES

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game

Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Ben Werdegar – FIFA 22

