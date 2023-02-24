HBO’s ‘Succession’ To End With Season 4

Succession is heading to an end.

The hit HBO drama series will come to a conclusion with its fourth season.

Creator Jesse Armstrong broke the news in an interview with The New Yorker. It’s not a huge surprise given that Armstrong himself has hinted at the end and Brian Cox has been more explicit in certain interviews, while HBO boss Casey Bloys has long said it’s up to Armstrong when it concludes.

The series will return for season four on Sunday March 26. The season picks up after patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) betrayed his adult kids including Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong).

He said, “There are a few different aspects. One, we could have said it as soon as I sort of decided, almost when we were writing it, which I think would be weird and perverse. We could have said it at the end of the season. I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it’s the final season. But, also, the countervailing thought is that we don’t hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn’t like the feeling of, “Oh, that’s it, guys. That was the end.” I wouldn’t like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end.”

In Season 4, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Juliana Canfield, and Jeannie Berlin also star.

Additional cast includes Skarsgård, Cherry Jones, Hope Davis, Justin Kirk, and Stephen Root.

Newcomers in Season 4 include Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Returning cast includes Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Ashley Zukerman, Larry Pine, Mark-Linn Baker, and Pip Torrens.

Armstrong, who also created Channel 4 comedy Peep Show, admitted that coming to an end was a “bit tortured”.

“Who knows about the psychological reasons, but the creative ones were that it felt really useful to not make the final, final decision for ages. You know, there’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season 2, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?,” he added.

Armstrong executive produces and serves as showrunner. Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell also executive produce.

