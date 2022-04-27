HBO stands by depiction of Jerry West in 'Winning Time'; West vows to fight 'all the way to Supreme Court'

HBO defended its depiction of Jerry West in “Winning Time,” saying in a statement the series based on the Los Angeles Lakers and their 1980s championship days “is not a documentary and has not been presented as such."

The statement is in response to a lengthy letter sent from West’s attorney, Skip Miller, to HBO, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and “Winning Time” producers. In the letter, Miller, on West’s behalf, demanded a retraction and apology.

“The portrayal of NBA icon and LA Lakers legend Jerry West in ‘Winning Time’ is fiction pretending to be fact — a deliberately false characterization that has caused great distress to Jerry and his family,” Miller said in a statement last week.

Former Lakers GM Jerry West (left), shown with Magic Johnson, is demanding a retraction from HBO.

It does not appear a retraction and apology are forthcoming.

“HBO has a long history of producing compelling content drawn from actual facts and events that are fictionalized in part for dramatic purposes,” HBO said in a statement. “ ‘Winning Time’ is not a documentary and has not been presented as such. However, the series and its depictions are based on extensive factual research and reliable sourcing, and HBO stands resolutely behind our talented creators and cast who have brought a dramatization of this epic chapter in basketball history to the screen.”

While the letter references potential legal action, West told former ‘Los Angeles Times’ sports editor Bill Dwyre in a recent interview, “The series made us all (the Lakers) look like cartoon characters. They belittled something good. If I have to, I will take this all the way to the Supreme Court.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jerry West vows to fight depiction in 'Winning Time' to Supreme Court