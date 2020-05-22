HBO Cancels Emmy Party & FYC Events, Shifts Funds To L.A. COVID-19 Relief

Click here to read the full article.

HBO’s post-Emmy party has been an industry institution for decades, and still the hottest ticket in town on Primetime Emmy Awards night. It his held annually at L.A.’s Pacific Design Center.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Amid a global pandemic, the premium network is canceling this year’s bash. HBO said Friday that it is redirecting funds set aside for its always elaborate Emmy Awards party and FYC events to make a $1 million donation to The Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

More from Deadline

While the TV Academy has made changes to the Emmy Awards calendar and canceled its FYC events, the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony remains set for September 20.

“On behalf of Bob Greenblatt and myself, we are proud to make this contribution from HBO instead of using it for our traditional Emmy party and FYC events,” HBO president Casey Bloys said. “I am tremendously proud of all of our shows in Emmy contention this year, and I am hopeful they will receive the recognition I believe is richly deserved for all of our talented collaborators, in front of and behind the camera. We look forward to being able to get back to the work we love.”

The Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund is providing essential support to emergent, critical needs identified with the city as it responds to the pandemic, including support for families and small businesses, relief for healthcare workers, critical healthcare equipment, victims of domestic violence, and services for the city’s homeless population.

Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.