HBO Reveals There Is "No Guarantee" More 'Game of Thrones' Spin-offs Will Arrive

Fresh off the news that Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin has officially seen HBO's prequel House of The Dragon, the network also confirmed that there is "no guarantee" that other spin-offs will arrive in the future.

In a recent conversation with TVLine, HBO's Casey Bloys said, "I'm not motivated here by any sort of, 'We need three Game of Thrones spinoffs. To state the obvious, we've got one Game of Thrones show greenlit, and that's House of the Dragon. And we're really excited about that." He did admit that there were others that are currently "in development." But ultimately he revealed that the network "will green light something when we feel like something is exciting and well done and tells a story that we care about."

Bloys continues, "So there's no guarantee that anything's going to go...[We're] not trying to fill a schedule with a new prequel every year or anything like that. It's just based on what stories we're excited about telling." The HBO team is evidently committed to creating series with substance. Bloys also added, "This is not specific to Game of Thrones. Typically speaking, we don't put something on just to try to fill a slot. We're trying to fulfill what we think is the HBO brand promise, which is quality shows that feel interesting [and] different."

