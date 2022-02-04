It's official - "Euphoria" is getting a third season. HBO renewed the Emmy-winning drama series for a season three on Feb. 4, just weeks before the season two finale on Feb. 27.

"Sam [Levinson], Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of 'Euphoria' have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart," Francesca Orsi, HBO's executive vice president of drama programming, told "Variety" in a statement. "We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3."

Related: These Friends Film the Most Chaotic "Euphoria" Recaps on TikTok

Based on an Israeli miniseries of the same name, the show centers around high school student Rue (Zendaya), who struggles to find hope in life while dealing with the pressures of addiction, love, and loss. Its renewal comes as no surprise, given that the season two premiere drew in 2.4 million viewers, doubling its mark of 1.2 million for its season one finale back in August 2019.