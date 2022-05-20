HBO Renews Bill Hader's 'BARRY' for Fourth Season

HBO has officially announced a fourth season for Bill Hader's dark comedy series, BARRY.

Production for season four is set to begin this June in Los Angeles, will Hader directing all eight episodes. He will also continue to serve as series co-creator and executive producer alongside Alec Berg. “Bill, Alec and the entire cast and crew delivered an exquisite third season of BARRY, it’s a masterful blend of laughs and suspense,” Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in a statement. “I’m so happy to announce that we are picking up the fourth season.”

BARRY's third season premiered in late April and sees the return of the Emmy-nominated and winning cast regulars Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler and Sarah Burns, along with recurring cast members D’Arcy Carden and Michael Irby. Its season finale airs June 12, with the release date of the fourth season still under wraps.

