HBO’s ‘Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel’ to End After 29 Seasons

After nearly three decades, “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” is coming to an end at HBO.

The investigative sports series has been hosted by Bryant Gumbel since 1995.

“Since day one at Real Sports we’ve consistently tried to look beyond the scoreboard, and focus instead on the many societal issues inherent in the world of sports. In the process we’ve had the opportunity to tell complex stories about race, gender, class, opportunity and so much more. Being able to do so at HBO for almost 3 decades has been very gratifying. I’m proud of the imprint we’ve made, so I’m ready to turn the page. Although goodbyes are never easy, I’ve decided that now’s the time to move on,” Gumbel said in a statement.

