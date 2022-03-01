HBO pulls Larry David documentary hours before premiere so comedian can 'do it in front of an audience'

Larry David fans will have to curb their enthusiasm for the comedian's two-part documentary.

With hours to go before the premiere of The Larry David Story on Tuesday night, HBO announced that it has abruptly pulled the doc from its schedule, citing David's desire to have the interview live.

"The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed," reads a tweet from the Home Box Office network. "Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info."

The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed. Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info. — HBO Documentaries (@HBODocs) March 1, 2022

The Larry David Story, from director Larry Charles and executive producer Mark Herzog, was set to debut on HBO at 9 pm ET/PT on March 1.

The doc would've seen David sitting down with Charles, his friend, for candid conversations about "his personal and professional highs and lows," "his humble beginnings as an unfunny Brooklyn kid," and "becoming America's favorite misanthrope," according to a description. "In between reflecting on his bumpy road to success — and hit series Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm — David shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood."

"I never thought of myself as being funny," David said in the trailer for the documentary that was released last month and has since been pulled from HBO's official YouTube channel. "Anything I was associated with that could be successful was a shock."

