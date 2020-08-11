HBO’s ‘Perry Mason’ Reboot Hits Viewership High With Season 1 Finale

The HBO reboot of Perry Mason held court on Sunday, August 9 night with its season one finale, hitting series highs with its 9pm premiere netting 1.1 million viewers.

The 1.1 million viewers was just the start. When it came to replays and digital viewing, the Matthew Rhys-led drama brought the total audience for the night to over staggering 1.6 million viewers. Since its premiere in June, the series developed and written by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald saw significant growth throughout the season. It saw a 26% increase in viewership for the 9pm telecast and a 45% increase in digital viewing from premiere to finale night.

The first episode of Perry Mason is now inching towards 9 million viewers to-date across all platforms. When it debuted, 1.7 million total viewers tuned in, marking the strongest debut night of any series on HBO in nearly two years.

Perry Mason was recently renewed for season two and the first season is available to stream on HBO and HBO Max.

The series stars Rhys as the titular private investigator who is living check-to-check and is haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage. The series also stars John Lithgow, Juliet Rylance, Tatiana Maslany, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Jefferson Mays, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, Eric Lange and Robert Patrick.

