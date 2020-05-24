HBO officer gives 'Gossip Girl' reboot update

Photo credit: Rex

From Harper's BAZAAR

The release date for HBO's Gossip Girl reboot has been pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

HBO Max's chief content officer Kevin Reilly confirmed to Vulture that the new series hasn't started shooting yet, stating: "They hadn't even started production yet; they were in pre-production and ready to roll."

HBO Max launches in the US next week and was originally going to have the hugely-anticipated Friends reunion special available upon launch. The special didn't get filmed due to the coronavirus crisis, and will also have to wait.

The Gossip Girl reboot is set eight years after the original series, and follows a new group of students at a New York private school dealing with a new generation of Gossip Girl.

HBO's synopsis reads: "Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media - and the landscape of New York itself - as changed in the intervening years."



Photo credit: James Devaney - Getty Images

Original cast member Kirsten Bell is returning to narrate as the voice of Gossip Girl, and the show is being made by original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, with Joshua Safran writing the pilot.

For the time being, just 10 episodes of the show have been ordered, which will stream on HBO Max, but of course this may be extended if the show proves successful.

The original hit series in the early noughties made Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and Ed Westwick household names.

