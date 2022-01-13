How HBO Max's 'Peacemaker' became a hair metal superhero spin on the ensemble comedy

Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
·5 min read

John Cena’s title character in the HBO Max action-comedy series “Peacemaker” can be an absolute jerk. But for those who love to rock, his musical taste is impeccable.

Hair metal powers the soundtrack to Christopher Smith’s violent and over-the-top life, and writer/director James Gunn’s eight-episode superhero spinoff (three episodes now streaming, then weekly on Thursdays) of last summer’s “The Suicide Squad.”

While Disney+ has become a second home to Marvel’s comic book movie characters, “Peacemaker” is the first HBO Max project to do the same for DC's current film universe. And while he might sport the same red, white and blue color scheme as Captain America, Peacemaker is a killer government operative who has a long way to go before becoming a good hero, a good teammate, or even a good person.

Winter TV preview: 9 new shows to watch, from 'Pam & Tommy' to 'Peacemaker'

Peacemaker (John Cena, far right) has a rough first night out with his new team (including Steve Agee, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji and Danielle Brooks) in HBO Max&#39;s &quot;Peacemaker.&quot;
Peacemaker (John Cena, far right) has a rough first night out with his new team (including Steve Agee, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji and Danielle Brooks) in HBO Max's "Peacemaker."

“He is a roller coaster, like the rest of us. If we don't have folks we love and care about to course-correct us and ground us a little bit, it could get into some pretty shaky water,” Cena, 44, says of Smith, “an idiot who did a lot of bad stuff” in “Squad” before getting shot, having a building fall on him and waking up in a hospital months later in “Peacemaker.”

Smith is still part of Task Force X, in which incarcerated bad guys do Black Ops jobs for their country to shave time off their sentences. Peacemaker’s assigned to a high-stakes mission called Operation: Butterfly with a motley crew including rookie agent Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks); Smith’s steely handler Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland); tech expert John Economos (Steve Agee); leader Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji); and weirdo wild card Vigilante (Freddie Stroma).

'I failed big': 'Peacemaker' star John Cena makes the most of his 'second chance' in Hollywood

Naturally, there are supervillains and global threats at the heart of “Peacemaker.” As Cena points out, it’s ultimately about “people who need people,” with a lot of arguments, assassinations, misadventures, pop-culture jabs (at everything from "Riverdale" to the Berenstain Bears) and an awesome eagle sidekick. And as their increasingly bonkers assignment becomes more dangerous, Peacemaker allows himself to connect with others, while aspects of his troubled past (and why he digs hair bands so much) are revealed.

One important relationship is that of Peacemaker and Adebayo, who “have a completely different set of beliefs” but find similarities that bond them, Gunn says. They also each claim power-hungry parents who both believe they're heroes: Peacemaker’s dad, Auggie Smith, is a racist brutally cruel to his son, while Adebayo’s mom, a significant character, is a surprise reveal in the first episode.

Ranked: Every DC superhero movie (including James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad')

Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick, left) is brutal and cruel to his son Christopher (John Cena) in &quot;Peacemaker.&quot;
Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick, left) is brutal and cruel to his son Christopher (John Cena) in "Peacemaker."

Then there’s Peacemaker and Harcourt, who definitely don’t like each other at first, though the walls each have put up do come down a bit. “He's scared of her and he's in love with her, and we don't know exactly what she's feeling but she definitely comes to care about him,” Gunn says. Cena adds the pair “are presented opportunities to be brave and put out an olive branch. What's gonna make the episodes interesting to everybody is the ‘if’ or the ‘will they?’ ”

Holland appreciates the show’s sci-fi drama angle (reminiscent of Fox's 2008-13 J.J. Abrams series “Fringe”) but also loves the “Friends”-like ensemble comedy. So does that make Peacemaker and Harcourt the new Ross and Rachel? “I would be totally down for that,” Holland says with a laugh. “Harcourt and Smith's dynamic is pretty magical, and I love watching them together.”

Tackling his first TV show, Gunn was equally inspired by the campy 1979 “Captain America” TV movie he watched as a kid and AMC's "Breaking Bad" spinoff, “Better Call Saul.” “It’s a show that takes its time,” Gunn says. “It doesn't pander to the audience. It doesn't have to be any one type of thing. And it features this sort of sad-sack grounded character who is also good at one thing and not good at a lot of other things.”

Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) gives Peacemaker a piece of her mind in the first episode of &quot;Peacemaker.&quot;
Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) gives Peacemaker a piece of her mind in the first episode of "Peacemaker."

Music is often part of the storytelling in Gunn’s work – such as the use of 1970s tracks for the first “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie – and pop metal fuels “Peacemaker,” from the Wig Wam song that the cast dances to in the ridiculously fun opening credits to bands like Hanoi Rocks and Cinderella that are “the most positive influences” in Peacemaker’s life, says Gunn, who surrounded himself with glam rock when creating the show. (“He listens to the songs for each scene while he's writing the scene,” reports Holland, Gunn’s partner. “So I heard all of those songs 8,000 times.”)

Gunn says his relationship with hair metal is much like his relationship with Peacemaker: “He is the kind of douchebro that I grew up with and didn't like but sometimes had a fondness for because they were in my life. And when I start to listen to that music a lot more – and listen to the good stuff, not just everything – I start to love some of it. It’s cheesy, yes, but you start to see the beauty in all of it.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Peacemaker': HBO Max superhero show brings hair metal, 'Friends' vibe

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Inside Peacemaker's Superfun Opening Credits: Who Had the Best Time? And Who Had to Dial Down the Emotion?

    The following details an opening credits sequence that is best first enjoyed with your eyes and ears over on HBO Max; you can then read this after. HBO Max’s Peacemaker has a secret weapon, and it is the cast’s incredibly rewatchable, hilariously stilted dance moves in the opening credits. Barging into each episode with the […]

  • What to Watch: John Cena and James Gunn bring Peacemaker from The Suicide Squad to HBO Max

    The wrestling legend's murderous super-antihero gets his own spin-off series.

  • Why Peacemaker is 'a dream come true' for Steve Agee

    The actor plays tech expert John Economos on the John Cena-starring superhero show.

  • Yellowjackets star responds to playing Scream's first queer character

    Yellowjackets star Jasmin Savoy Brown responds to playing Scream's first queer character.

  • Shaun White on Finding Love with Nina Dobrev: 'She's Been a Lifesaver'

    Olympic snowboarding legend Shaun White opens up about his relationship with actress Nina Dobrev

  • Everything We Know About the Latest Installment of Scream , Including the Returning Cast and Plot

    Nearly 25 years later, see who from the original cast of Scream is making their return, when the film premieres, and more

  • Marvel's new Eternals comic is even better than the movie

    Whether or not you enjoyed Chloe Zhao's superhero film, now streaming on Disney+, the ongoing series by Kieron Gillen, Esad Ribić, Matthew Wilson, and Clayton Cowles is a mind-blowing page-turner.

  • Joe Rogan: 270 scientists write letter demanding Spotify address misinformation after anti-vax podcast episode

    Podcast host previously discouraged young people from getting vaccinated

  • Denis Villeneuve Speaks on Possibility of Third 'Dune' Movie

    Despite its sequel not even in theaters yet, Dune director Denis Villeneuve has shared that there...

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • NHL Notebook: Ottawa Senators ready to get back in the fray after 'frustrating' pause

    The Ottawa Senators are probably getting sick of each other. The good news? At least they're no longer sick. Having emerged from their second COVID-19 outbreak this season, the Senators will have played just once in 3 1/2 weeks because of coronavirus-related postponements when they visit the Calgary Flames on Thursday. "It's getting a little old," Ottawa winger Zach Sanford said of skate after repetitive skate with teammates following a recent practice. "You play the game to play games and compe

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol