HBO / Max Stay Top Of Emmy Nominations Charts Over Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Hulu & Disney+

HBO and sister streamer Max remain top of the Emmy nominations pile.

The Warner Bros. Discovery network and streamer scored 127 nominations this year, beating rival Netflix, which secured 103.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Deadline

This comes after HBO and then-HBO Max scored 140 noms last year compared to Netflix’s 105. This was well down on 2021’s 129 for the Beef streamer.

The battle between HBO and Netflix has been a headline-grabbing feature of Emmy nominations since the streamer entered the awards race in 2013 with noms for House of Cards and Arrested Development.

The TV Academy didn’t break out by platforms after previous controversy but Casey Bloys and his team had a strong showing with four top dramas noms in Succession, The White Lotus, The Last of Us and House of the Dragon.

Succession, on its final season, scored 27 noms, The Last of Us got 24 and The White Lotus secured 23, as the three shows with the most nominations. Barry got 11 noms and House of the Dragon picked up 9.

Netflix was helped by strong showing for Beef, Dahmer- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Wednesday.

Apple TV+, Hulu and Disney+ all performed well. Apple, which was helped by Ted Lasso, which scored 21 nominations, secured 52 nominations, the same as last year and up from 35 the year before.

Hulu, helped by 11 noms for Only Murders In The Building, scored 42. If you count FX shows that air on Hulu, this becomes 64, helped by 13 nominations for The Bear and 7 for Fleishman Is In Trouble.

Disney+ scored 40 nominations helped by 8 for Andor.

Amazon secured 40 nominations across Prime Video and Freevee with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel helping with 14 and 4 for Jury Duty as well as 6 for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Paramount+ got 7 noms, down from 11 last year and Peacock was up from 3 noms last year to 8, helped marginally by Poker Face. Sister company Showtime was well down from last year’s 17 nominations, scoring 8 from George & Tammy, Yellowjackets and The L Word: Generation Q.

Broadcast network television remained stable with 86 nominations, the same as last year, but down from 102 the year before.

ABC took the lead, scoring 28 nominations, helped by Abbott Elementary and the inclusion of gameshows such as Family Feud and Jeopardy!, which moved into the primetime Emmys rather than daytime. NBC was next with 27, helped by SNL and Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter & Love. CBS was down from 29 noms last year to 20 this year and Fox scored 11, which was up from six last year.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.