HBO Max Removes ‘Gone With the Wind’ From Streaming Offering

Less than two weeks after launch, HBO Max has removed Gone With the Wind from its streaming offering. It’s a significant move given the film’s popularity and status as the highest-grossing movie of all time when numbers are adjusted for inflation.

On Monday, Academy Award winning writer-director John Ridley (12 Years a Slave)called for the film’s removal from HBO Max, saying “It doesn’t just ‘fall short’ with regard to representation. It is a film that glorifies the antebellum south. It is a film that, when it is not ignoring the horrors of slavery, pauses only to perpetuate some of the most painful stereotypes of people of color.”

Indeed, the 1939 film is not aging well in an era of protests and changing racial attitudes. The Southern-set Civil War epic depicts slaves as mostly happy with their lot and loyal to their owners to the end. It also plays down — if not eliminates altogether — the horrors of slavery.

Said Ridley:

It is a film that, as part of the narrative of the “Lost Cause,” romanticizes the Confederacy in a way that continues to give legitimacy to the notion that the secessionist movement was something more, or better, or more noble than what it was — a bloody insurrection to maintain the “right” to own, sell and buy human beings.

Gone With the Wind won 8 Oscars, including the first Oscar ever awarded to a black person. That statue went to Hattie McDaniel for her role as the ever-loyal Mammie. AFI ranked it as the fourth best film ever made on its 100 Best Movies of All Time list,

