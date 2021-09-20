HBO Max Releases First Clips from SATC Reboot And Just Like That ... During 2021 Emmys

And Just Like That...

HBO Max

HBO Max is giving fans a glimpse at the upcoming Sex and the City reboot.

During the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, HBO Max released a new ad featuring the first look at several upcoming Max Originals, including the highly-anticipated Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That...

In the short clip, stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are seen side by side standing at an event together. When the trio recognizes someone, Parker turns around to wave and say hello.

The ad then transitions to a scene with Parker and Chris Noth in which the two are dancing and kissing in a kitchen.

Along with And Just Like That..., the spot debuts never-before-seen-footage from shows including Euphoria, Insecure, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Succession and more.

**whispers** this is the place. pic.twitter.com/nTDZ8bsN8n — HBO Max (@hbomax) September 20, 2021

The new show, which does not yet have an official premiere date, will pick up with three of Sex and the City's four main characters navigating life, love and friendship in their 50s.

While OG cast member Kim Cattrall opted not to return as Samantha Jones, many other stars of the original series will be reprising their roles — including Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman will round out the cast as fresh faces joining the series.

"Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to have these amazing and vibrant actors join the Sex and the City family," executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement in July. "Each of them will add their unique spark and big heart to these new characters and the stories we are about to tell."

The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, are airing live from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS.

