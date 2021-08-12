HBO Max Producing 8 Episode Half Hour Comedy Series ‘Sort Of,’ To Premiere This Fall

HBO Max announced on Thursday a new eight-episode half-hour comedy series called Sort Of. The series stars Bilal Baig (Acha Bacha) who, along with and Fab Filippo (Save Me), created the show. Commissioned by HBO Max and the CBC, the series is produced by Sienna Films, a Sphere Media company with the participation of the Canada Media Fund. It will air in the U.S. this fall.

Sort Of follows the journey of Sabi Mehboob (Baig), a gender fluid millennial who straddles various identities from sexy bartender at an LGBTQ bookstore/bar, to the youngest child in a large Pakistani family, to the de facto parent of a downtown hipster family. Sabi feels like they’re in transition in every aspect of their life, from gender to love to sexuality to family to career. A coming-of-age story, Sort Of seeks to expose the identities and labels that are no longer applicable…to anyone.

Baig and Filippo serve as showrunners and executive producers. The series, produced with the participation of the Canada Media Fund, is written by Baig, Filippo, Jenn Engels, Nelu Handa and Ian Iqbal Rashid, with Filippo and Renuka Jeyapalan (Kim’s Convenience, Workin’ Moms) directing. Sienna Films’ Jennifer Kawaja and Julia Sereny are also executive producers on the series. Sort Of is distributed worldwide by Sphere Media with Abacus Media Rights handling international sales.

The series will also launch in Canada this fall on the CBC Gem streaming service and CBC TV.

