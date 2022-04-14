HBO Max Orders ‘Detective Dead Boys’ Series Based on DC Comics Property

HBO Max is expanding its DC Comics footprint with a series order for “Detective Dead Boys,” based on characters created by writer Neil Gaiman and illustrators Matt Wagner and Malcolm Jones.

The show follows a pair of ghostly detectives as they investigate murders related to the supernatural. They first appeared in the pages of Gaiman’s hugely influential “Sandman” comics (to be exact “The Sandman,” Issue #25, from April 1991).

The eight-episode series hails from Emmy nominee Steve Yockey (“The Flight Attendant”), who wrote the pilot and will direct, “Doom Patrol’s” Jeremy Carver, Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. Television.

