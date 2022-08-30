Want to Sign Up for HBO Max? Here’s How to Get the Streaming Service for Less

Affiliate_Capital_One_Homepage_Feature - Credit: HBO Max

It’s been a big year for HBO Max as the streaming service has become home to several highly-anticipated series, like the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. We like that HBO Max subscribers can stream big-ticket films like Dune, The Matrix Resurrections and more at no extra cost.

HBO Max has a great deal right now for 30% off an annual plan, so here’s how you can save on a subscription if it’s your first time signing up.

HBO Max Deals, Pricing, Promo Code

HBO Max does offer deals and discounts on its own from time to time.

The service launched a cheaper ad-supported plan that discounts the price of an HBO Max subscription to just $9.99 a month. Without ads, the price of ad-free streaming is $14.99 each month.

The annual ad-supported plan, meantime, gets you 16% off HBO Max if you prepay for all 12 months of service ($99.99 total price). No promo code required. For the HBO Max monthly plan with ads, the streamer promises you won’t have to watch more than four minutes of commercials per hour of streaming.

However the streamer is currently offering a limited-time deal for 40% in savings on annual plans for new subscribers when you prepay for a yearly plan by October 30. With the summer annual offer, you’ll get $30 off the ad-supported plan, or $45 off the ad-free plan. This HBO Max deal brings the price of your first year down to $69.99 with ads (from $99.99) or $104.99 without ads (from $149.99).

This deal gets you unlimited streaming of all of HBO’s TV shows, documentaries, Max Originals and new release movies (like the Warner Bros. slate). Sign up now and get instant access on your phone, computer and TV.

HBO Max’s ad-free plan typically costs $14.99 per month, which puts it around the same price as Netflix ($15). However, at the time of this writing, an annual ad-free plan costs $104.99 and saves you 40% if you prepay for a year of service.

Your HBO Max subscription gets you popular shows and movies from Warner Bros., DC, Studio Ghibli, and more. As mentioned, Warner Bros. also released its entire slate of new films on HBO Max last year — the same day the films arrived in theaters. The promotion launched with Wonder Woman 1984 streaming online and included releases like Dune, The Matrix 4 and others.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Unlike some streaming services who offer free trials to try out their offerings, HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial. Want to get in on a great HBO Max deal? Sign-up here and get instant access to start streaming right away. There’s no promo code needed and you can cancel at any time.

