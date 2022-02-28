HBO Max Crashes Ahead of ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Finale

HBO Max was unavailable for many users on Sunday evening — just when the “Euphoria” Season 2 finale was set to be available.

User reports of problems accessing HBO Max began to spike at 8:55 p.m. ET, according to DownDetector. The final episode of HBO hit “Euphoria” S2, “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name,” was scheduled to go live at 9 p.m. ET.

Error messages users were shown included, “Can’t Connect. We’re having issues connecting to HBO Max right now. Please try again.”

On connected-TV devices, HBO Max showed the error message, “Something Went Wrong. Sorry, we’re having trouble communication with the service. Please close the app and try again.” HBO Max’s mobile device was giving users an error message that their device was not connected to the internet.

Representatives for WarnerMedia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

