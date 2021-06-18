HBO Max accidentally sent a strange email to its subscribers: 'Yes, it was the intern'

Confusion and amusement overtook Twitter on Thursday and Friday when HBO Max sent a bizarre email to its subscribers.

Subscribers received an email Thursday with the subject line "Integration Test Email #1," and the body of the email only containing one sentence: "This template is used by integration tests only."

Streaming users immediately turned to Twitter to voice their concerns, with many creating memes saying that it could a new show that HBO is airing.

"INBOX: Integration Test Email #1, an intriguing new drama from HBO Max," one user tweeted.

INBOX: Integration Test Email #1, an intriguing new drama from HBO Max pic.twitter.com/EdRxZegQ3a — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) June 18, 2021

"Lol if it turns out the HBO Max email goof is a stunt for a new show called Integration Test Email then congrats to the marketing team," another user wrote.

Director James Gunn tweeted that he hoped the integration email "is somehow the first step in extremely clever viral marketing for #Peacemaker," his upcoming show. Others even tried to take credit for the email.

"I hope everyone watches my new show called Integration Test Email #1 coming to HBO Max soon! We're trying something new with the marketing....," a user tweeted.

The culprit behind the email? An intern.

"We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it," HBO Max later tweeted.

We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it. ❤️ — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) June 18, 2021

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: HBO integration test email: HBO Max customers receive strange email