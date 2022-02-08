HBO Lands Claire Foy-Led Facebook Series ‘Doomsday Machine’

Facebook has landed the rights to Facebook drama “Doomsday Machine,” which stars Claire Foy as Sheryl Sandberg.

Anonymous Content Studios and wiip will co-produce the limited series with HBO on “Doomsday Machine.”

Per its official description, “Doomsday Machine” is “the riveting human drama chronicling the political and social minefields Facebook has navigated on its relentless quest for growth. The series places us in the shoes of Sheryl Sandberg (Foy) and Mark Zuckerberg, who are shaping the way that billions of people around the world communicate and consume information.”

“Doomsday Machine” is created by “Homeland Elegies” author Ayad Akhtar and adapted based on Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang’s book “An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination” as well as their NYT reporting and the reporting of The New Yorker’s Andrew Marantz.

More to come…