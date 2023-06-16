HBO Denies Fresh Rumours About The Future Of The Idol Following Scathing Reviews

Abel

Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp in The Idol

Bosses at the US broadcaster HBO have dismissed speculation that the divisive drama The Idol is to end after just one series.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Idol – produced by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and chart-topping singer Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, with Lily-Rose Depp in the lead role of an aspiring pop singer trying to push ahead with a comeback – has been at the centre of conversation for a number of weeks now.

Sadly, though, it’s probably not for the reasons anyone involved in putting it together was hoping for.

While the show was dogged by rumours of behind-the-scenes drama before it had even aired, it was then lambasted by critics after the first two episodes were shown at the Cannes Film Festival last month.

It hasn’t fared too well when it comes to viewers’ thoughts, either, with one sex scene in the show’s second episode getting a big reaction from those who tuned in.

Lily-Rose Depp plays Joselyn in The Idol

Lily-Rose Depp plays Joselyn in The Idol

On Thursday evening, Page Six reported that The Weeknd did not intend to bring the show back for a second season after its first run was met with a backlash.

The outlet also quoted a source who claimed The Idol was “never meant to be a long-running show”.

However, HBO has denied this outright.

“It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined,” they tweeted shortly after Page Six’s report was published. “It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night. — HBO PR (@HBOPR) June 15, 2023

The Weeknd recently spoke out about the sex scene that’s got everyone talking, insisting his character is intended to come across “like such a loser” in the sequence.

Episodes one and two of The Idol are available to watch on Now in the UK.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

READ MORE: