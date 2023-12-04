HBO Debuts Teaser Trailer for 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

HBO unveiled the teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated second season of House of the Dragon.

The upcoming season is set to debut Summer 2024 and will feature a total of eight episodes. Following the dramatic end of season one, season two will see Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower engage in a violent family war fronted by their dragons. House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood book and is set 200 years before Game of Thrones, with a focus on the glory days of House Targaryen.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans reprise their roles from the first season, while newcomers include Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

Watch the teaser trailer above. House of the Dragon season two premieres Summer 2024 on HBO and Max.