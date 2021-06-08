HBO boss talks chances of Mare of Easttown season 2

Photo credit: HBO

HBO executive Casey Bloys has given an update on the prospect of Mare of Easttown season 2.

The seven-part series, which aired on Sky Atlantic in the UK and starred Kate Winslet and Evan Peters as detectives investigating the death of local teenager Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny), garnered huge interest worldwide.

It was written by Brad Ingelsby, who recently signed a three-year deal with the premium US broadcaster. Speaking after the heartbreaking season 1 finale, Bloys updated fans on whether a second season is likely.

Photo credit: HBO

Related: Mare of Easttown's Kate Winslet reveals scene that was almost cut

"If Brad felt like he had a story to tell that felt like it would be at the same level, I think everybody would be open to it," Bloys told Variety.

"Right now, he doesn't have that story. Who knows? We'll have to wait to see if they come up with something they're dying to tell."

He added: "I don't even have any idea that there's going to be a timeline [for making a season 2 decision]. Usually we take the lead from our creators. There's been no real conversations about what a season 2 would look like."

The comments echo Ingelsby's previous statement to The Hollywood Reporter that Mare of Easttown was "written as a limited" series but "maybe" a "deserving second chapter" could emerge in the future.

Photo credit: HBO

Related: Mare of Easttown ending explained

Kate Winslet recently told TVLine: "I would absolutely love to play Mare again. I miss her. I really do. It's the strangest thing. I feel like I'm in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role.

"There's something very addictive about Mare, because she's so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her."

Mare of Easttown aired on NOW and Sky Atlantic in the UK and on HBO in the US.



This month, Digital Spy Magazine counts down the 50 greatest LGBTQ+ TV characters since the Stonewall riots. Read every issue now with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.



Story continues

Interested in Digital Spy's weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox – and don't forget to join our Watch This Facebook Group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers.

You Might Also Like