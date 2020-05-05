HBO Go Added By Four Platforms in Taiwan

Click here to read the full article.

WarnerMedia’s HBO Go streaming service is to be carried by a further four platforms in Taiwan. It launched on the island last month with multi-system cable operator Taiwan Broadband Communications.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Following the latest deals, it is additionally available on of Kbro, TWM Broadband, Cable Giant CATV and Pingnan CATV.

More from Variety

“These partnerships are significant and builds on our long-standing relationship with Kbro, one of the leading cable TV, broadband and media companies in Taiwan,” said Clement Schwebig, MD of WarnerMedia Entertainment networks & sales, Southeast Asia, Pacific and China.

WarnerMedia recently tied up with Kbro subsidiary Kbro Media, HIM International Music and DaMou Entertainment on HBO Asia original show “Workers.” Launching on May 10, with two back-to-back episodes followed by one new episode at the same time weekly, the show is based on a best-selling book of the same name and stars Golden Bell-winning actor Christopher Lee and Alex Ko.

HBO Go allows subscribers to stream and download Hollywood films and exclusive original content from HBO and Cinemax, Asian series and kids’ programmes, including Cartoon Network originals. Within the app, the live TV function can stream HBO and Cinemax channels. Each HBO GO account can be viewed on two concurrent streams across five registered devices.

Elsewhere within Asia, HBO Go is available in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.